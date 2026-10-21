28-year-old hacked to death, friend hurt in Badlapur over business dispute; 2 held, hunt on for 11 accused

A long-running business dispute turned violent in Badlapur West around midnight on Sunday, when a group of 13 men allegedly attacked two men with axes, choppers and knives, killing a 28-year-old man and seriously injuring the other. Police have arrested two of the accused in the case and are searching for the remaining suspects. The deceased, Ganesh Yadav, and his friend Abu Halal Shaikh, both slab contractors, were sitting near the Shiv Sena shakha at Mhatre Garden in Rameshwadi when the group allegedly attacked them. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo, Representational)

The deceased, Ganesh Yadav, and his friend Abu Halal Shaikh, both slab contractors, were sitting near the Shiv Sena shakha at Mhatre Garden in Rameshwadi when the group allegedly attacked them. The two were rushed to Sahyadri Hospital in Badlapur. Yadav, who was bleeding heavily, was later shifted to the rural hospital in Badlapur East, where doctors declared him dead. Shaikh is undergoing treatment.

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Underlying business dispute According to the police, the attack was linked to a dispute between the two groups over supplying building materials to construction sites. The rivalry dates back to November 2021, when the groups clashed and filed cross-complaints at Badlapur West police station, police said.

Police said two the accused, identified as Aman Singh and Abhishek Singh, had allegedly been threatening Yadav and his brother for the past three years. Both were arrested and have several criminal cases registered against them, police said.