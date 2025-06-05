3 more Covid deaths in the state, toll rises to 17

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported three more Covid-related deaths, bringing the total death toll this year to 17 on June 4. The fatalities have been reported in multiple cities: Mumbai (4), Kalyan-Dombivli (3), Navi Mumbai (3), Thane (1), Nagpur (2), Kolhapur (2), and one each from Satara and Sangli. Most of the infected patients have presented with mild symptoms (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

On June 4, the state recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases, with the highest daily numbers from Pune (33) and Mumbai (32). With this, Maharashtra’s total number of Covid infections in 2025 has reached 1,064—of which over 50% (541 cases) are from Mumbai. Notably, Mumbai saw a major surge of cases in May, contributing 535 of the total cases this year, with 526 active Covid cases in the state currently.

Most of the infected patients have presented with mild symptoms. The state continues to test patients under the Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) surveillance strategy.

A detailed analysis of the deceased shows that 16 of the 17 patients had comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension, or immunosuppressive conditions. Recent fatalities include a 76-year-old man from Kalyan-Dombivli with cancer, and a 79-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai with diabetes, hypertension, and a brain stroke.

In response to the rising cases, the director general of health services convened a national-level meeting with all the states. Health departments have been instructed to remain prepared for any surge in infections. States have been advised to stock essential medicines, oxygen, isolation beds, and ventilators. Mock drills are to be conducted at treatment centers.

Additionally, health authorities have been directed to test 5% of patients with respiratory illnesses for Covid-19. Positive samples are to be sent for genome sequencing to monitor for any emerging variants.

Officials have assured that testing and treatment facilities remain available at public hospitals and have urged citizens not to panic.