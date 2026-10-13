30,932 power theft cases since 1993, BEST plans crackdown

Mumbai: Nearly half of the 30,932 power theft cases detected by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking over the past 33 years have come from just two civic wards—F North and G North, covering large parts of central Mumbai. With the thefts costing the utility nearly ₹262 crore since 1993, BEST is now launching a crackdown in the worst-affected areas. BEST supplies electricity to the island city, from Cuffe Parade at the southern tip to Sion and Mahim in central Mumbai. (HT Photo)

According to data compiled by BEST, these power theft cases over the last 33 years resulted in damages of ₹261.72 crore, of which ₹220.05 crore has been recovered.

The F North and G North wards, covering areas such as Matunga, Sion, Wadala, Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi, together accounted for 15,061 cases, or nearly half of the total.

“Nearly 50% of the theft cases were reported in two wards, G North and F North, while the remaining cases were recorded across the other seven wards in the island city. We have formed teams now who will not only be looking at new cases but also the old ones,” said a BEST official.

BEST plans to begin its drive in Sion, Matunga, Wadala, Dadar, and Dharavi, where the highest number of cases have been detected. The undertaking has formed teams across the island city to investigate suspected theft, pursue older cases, and follow up on unpaid electricity bills, officials said.

“We wanted to understand the larger problem, as these power thefts have been plaguing our revenues. Under current regulations, reconnection is permitted only after payment of the full assessed amount, compounding charges and other statutory compliances,” said a BEST official.

While BEST has recovered 84.08% of the amount assessed over the 33-year period, recovery rates vary across areas. Kalbadevi recorded the highest recovery rate at 98.9%, while Byculla had the lowest at 69.58%. Byculla also accounted for ₹14.72 crore in outstanding dues, the highest among the nine wards.

Officials attributed the pending recoveries to factors such as ongoing cases before courts, prolonged recovery proceedings, non-payment of interest, and consumers selling flats with unpaid bills. “BEST needs to tighten its mechanism to effectively catch defaulters,” said Achal Sharma, a resident of Matunga.

BEST supplies electricity to the island city, from Cuffe Parade at the southern tip to Sion and Mahim in central Mumbai.