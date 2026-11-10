MUMBAI: An out-of-control BEST bus rammed into several vehicles on Monday night, injuring at least six people. According to the Wadala Truck Terminus police, the accident took place at Lodha Junction, New Cuffe Parade, in Wadala. 6 injured in accident involving out-of-control BEST bus at Wadala, one critical

The incident occurred at 8.30 pm when vehicular traffic had halted at the Lodha Junction signal. According to prima facie police information, a BEST bus was at the red light, with a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and a Hyundai Creta immediately behind it. DCP Mahendra Pandit said the accident happened when a second BEST bus, approaching the signal from behind the Creta, lost control, and crashed into the two cars, which got sandwiched between the two buses.

The impact left Hazrat Shaikh, the driver of the Ertiga, with severe injuries while the three passengers inside the car and the two occupants of the Creta suffered minor injuries, said Pandit. All of them were rushed to Sion Hospital by the police. Besides Shaikh, 33, some of the other injured have been identified as Shivani Pal, 64, Pranesh Chandra Pal,75, Balaji Pandurang, 37 and Madhu Pal, 28.

“The traffic was halted for a brief moment, and the vehicles were soon shifted to the side of the road,” said the police officer, adding that the accident-causing bus was a luxury electric AC ‘BEST Chalo’ bus.

Police officials stated that an investigation into the exact cause of the crash—including potential mechanical failure or driver negligence—was underway, and appropriate legal action was being initiated. “We will soon register the offence in the matter,” said the police officer.

Doctors at Sion Hospital said that Shaikh was in critical condition and intubated, while the others had multiple injuries but seemed to be stable. Further details are awaited after X-Rays and CT scans are taken.