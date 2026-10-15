Mumbai: The Mumbai police crime branch which is probing the alleged suicide of an IIT Bombay student has recorded the statements of around 70 people. Investigators said they have got access to the deceased student’s phone, tab and laptop, but have not been able to unlock his iPhone, which is with the forensic science laboratory in Kalina. 70 statements recorded in IIT-B suicide case

“We have recorded the statements of IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedar, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, several students and the deceased’s female friend and classmates. We are now waiting for the forensic reports of the phone, laptop and tab which have been unlocked,” a police officer said.

The police are seeking the help of forensic experts to unlock the iPhone, he said, adding, “It is very crucial for us.”

The police have also written to the IIT administration, seeking various documents related to the deceased student, such as his mark sheets, written complaints and apology letters, if any.

The deceased, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly copying during a mid-semester examination.

The Powai police subsequently registered a case for abetment to suicide and caste discrimination, which was transferred to the Mumbai crime branch. The student’s parents have been seeking the arrest of Prof Doolla, who has been named in the FIR.