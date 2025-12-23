Ajit’s OSDs helped in Pune land deal: Activists

MUMBAI: Social activists Anjali Damania and Vijay Kumbhar have alleged that three officers on special duty (OSDs) of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar helped Pawar’s son Parth in the controversial land deal in Mundhwa, Pune. Social activist Anjali Damania.

The deal, which involved the sale of 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Watan land to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a partner, is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities including waiver of stamp duty and illegal sale of government property to a private firm. The plot has a thick green cover, part of which was leased to the Botanical Survey of India.

Damania and Kumbhar, a Pune-based RTI activist, made the claim in a press conference on Monday. Damania supported her claim with documents she had acquired from advocate Trupti Thakur, who was representing Parth Pawar’s cousin and partner Digvijay Patil, in Amadea Enterprises LLP.

“It is not possible that Ajit Pawar was unaware of the events with three of his OSDs helping in the land deal,” said Damania. Pawar had distanced himself from the issue soon after news broke out, claiming ignorance on the matter. Damania and Kumbhar produced screenshots of chat records which showed the OSDs’ involvement in the land deal.

“Ajit and Parth Pawar have claimed that they are not connected to the case, but documents show OSDs of Ajit Pawar being in contact with the advocate of Amadea Enterprises LLP since 2023. Parth has been connected to the matter since 2021, as the chat records between the OSDs, officers of the stamp department and advocate Thakur, prove,” said Kumbhar.

Damania said that she will accompany Kumbhar to Pune and give a letter to the police, with supporting documents, to make Parth an accused in the case. The police have so far arrested Sheetal Tejwani, who had a power of attorney for the land’s sale.

While Pawar was unavailable for a reaction, NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said, “Damania is known to become active before polls. There is a committee appointed by the state government in the Mundhwa land matter. She should wait for the report. Her sole aim is to defame the NCP ahead of the polls. We will respond only after elections are over.”