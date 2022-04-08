‘BJP conspiring to turn Mumbai into a union territory’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched an all-out attack on the BJP- led central government, saying that the “Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory”. Raut alleged that the entire conspiracy is led by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, businessmen were part of this conspiracy.
“Presentations happening in Mumbai by them (BJP) to make Mumbai a city that can be ruled by Central govt. Person who has sponsored such presentations is a big builder from Mumbai; person from Varanasi also involved. Entire conspiracy is led by Kirit Somaiya” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Raut further said that the group may move to court on the grounds that the percentage of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai is declining and hence the city should be made a Union territory under the central government rule.
Raut said Somaiya had earlier challenged the state government's decision to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools.
Yesterday, also, Raut attacked Somaiya, and alleged that the former Lok Sabha MP siphoned off money in the name of funds collected to save warship INS Vikrant from getting dismantled.
“Crores were collected by Kirit Somaiya on the pretext of saving INS Vikrant. The money was then taken to Somaiya's Neelam Nagar office (in Mulund in northeast Mumbai), some money was taken to Juhu. The money was laundered through the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank,” the Sena MP said.
Somaiya was dismissive of the charge, saying that this was an attempt to divert attention and that Raut must produce the evidence in support of its allegation.
'Make policies that you can implement...': Sidhu's fresh attack on Punjab govt
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lashed out at the Punjab government helmed by the AAP's Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in the state. His comments come in the backdrop of a row between Haryana and Punjab over the Union territory of Chandigarh. Punjab Assembly had last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
Search on after 6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, police say 'mostly a hoax'
Bengaluru police are conducting searches in at least six schools after they received a bomb threat on Friday morning. Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) Subramanyeshwara Rao said that six schools -- Delhi Public School, Sulakunte, Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura, New Academy School, Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School, Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur and Indian Public School, Govindapura – have received the emails.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s royal durbar comes alive at the Chandigarh Golf Club
Centuries after Maharaja Ranjit Singh first held his royal durbar in Lahore, the descendants of his noblemen and generals convened at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday for the release of UK-based writer, historian and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal's book, The Chiefs of Punjab: The Lost Glory of the Punjab Aristocracy.
Former PM Deve Gowda: Azaan row will be 'end of BJP in Karnataka'
Amidst a raging row in Karnataka where several outfits have demanded a ban on the use of mosques using loudspeakers to offer Azaan, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has said that implementing such a policy would put an end to the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Speaking to ANI, Deve Gowda said on Thursday, "This is the end of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka."
Himachal ministers, MLAs to pay tax, five-decade-old practice ends
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has decided that all ministers and legislators will pay their own income tax, ending the five-decade-old practice of the state exchequer shelling out the amount annually to them. Punjab, Haryana govts still pay tax for ministers, MLAs In neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, however, the state governments continue to pay the income tax for their ministers and MLAs. The police personnel have been protesting against the disparities in the pay band.
