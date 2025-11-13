MUMBAI: The BJP is facing the heat from opposition parties after inducting Santosh Parmeshwar, one of the many accused in a drug-trafficking case in Dharashiv’s Tuljapur. Objecting to this, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule wrote a letter to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding action and declaring that it was necessary to send out a clear message that drug-trafficking would not get political protection in the state. BJP faces heat over inducting drug-trafficking accused in Dharashiv

Parmeshwar, who was arrested a few months ago, is currently on bail and joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Tuljapur BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinha Patil. He was the chairman of the Tuljapur municipal council in his previous term as a corporator from the undivided NCP. Patil claimed he had been “framed for political reasons”.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals from Tuljapur city were recently inducted into the BJP,” Sule stated in the letter shared on her social media profile. “Shockingly, among those newly admitted were individuals accused in a drug-trafficking case. What is even more concerning is that this induction took place at the BJP’s party office in the presence of responsible party leaders. This has caused great surprise and deep concern, as it gives the impression that drug trafficking is receiving political patronage.”

The Baramati MP added that they expected the BJP to take the matter seriously and initiate appropriate action against those involved. “It is important that society receives a positive message that drug trafficking will not be given political protection in Maharashtra,” she said. “Such action will strengthen the ongoing campaign against drugs and uphold the integrity of public life.”

Sule is not alone. Omraje Nimbalkar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Osmanabad, also slammed the BJP. “As Santosh Parmeshwar has joined the BJP, it is now clear who is giving political protection to those involved in the drug case,” he said.

Vijay Wadettiwar, former leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, also took a potshot at the BJP, saying that after whitewashing politicians, the party had brought in a new washing machine for drug dealers and bookies. “The BJP has three types of washing machines for drug smugglers, mafias and the biggest gangsters. They put them in the machine and purify them,” Wadettiwar remarked.

Reacting to the allegations, Parmeshwar claimed that Sule had received a jolt when he left the NCP and was hence levelling charges against him. “I am a three-time corporator from the undivided NCP and was in the NCP (SP) headed by Supriya Sule before joining the BJP,” he said. “They got a shock in Tuljapur after I joined the BJP. She must have written the letter to the chief minister out of that pain.”

Parmeshwar added that his name had been “dragged” into the drug case owing to political motives. “I am hopeful that I will get justice from the court,” he said.

The BJP’s response was to attack Sule and accuse her of playing politics. “Until now Parmeshwar was part of the NCP (SP). Why did Sule not write a letter to (party president) Sharad Pawar opposing him?” spokesperson Navnath Ban said and added, “We are not supporting the accused but Sule should first tell the people why this person was not removed by the NCP (SP) before making allegations against the BJP.”