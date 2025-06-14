: Days after an accident near Mumbra station that resulted in four deaths and nine injuries when two packed trains crossed on a curve, and caused those standing on footboards to fall, yet another mishap occurred at Ghatkopar railway station on Friday evening. A 51-year-old visually impaired man, Sanjay Jagjappa Matange, died after slipping through the gap between a local train and the platform. Blind man slips through train-platform gap, dies

Sambhaji Yadav, senior police inspector, Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP), said the deceased slipped from the platform after he was overcome by a sudden spell of dizziness. The incident occurred at 7.44pm when the slow local running from Parel to Thane arrived at Ghatkopar station’s platform number 1.

Soon after the incident, the motorman alerted GRP and said the passenger was standing under the new bridge on the Kalyan side of the platform when he suddenly felt dizzy and slipped through the gap. “He was trapped and suffered injuries, and was in a critical condition. Passengers gathered around him in the evening rush hour. Police staff, Home Guards, RPF staff present were deployed to help. After instructing the station master and the motorman to keep the train stationary, they pulled him out,” said Yadav.

But he did not move and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in a private rickshaw, added Jadhav. “He was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

“On searching his shirt, we found an army canteen card identifying him as Sanjay Jagjappa Matange. The card also specified that he was 100% visually impaired,” said Yadav.

The GRP have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing about his weak health condition and where he was travelling from