Boil and strain drinking water for next 7 days: BMC issues advisory for Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi
The advisory issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday covers several areas of Mumbai City and the eastern suburbs.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory on Wednesday, asking residents in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi to boil and strain drinking water for the next seven days.
According to the advisory, which came ahead of the recommissioning of a repaired compartment of the Yewai Master Balancing Reservoir at the Pise-Panjrapur complex, the water quality may be affected.
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Affected areas in Mumbai City | Check
The advisory covers several areas of Mumbai City and the eastern suburbs. In Mumbai City, the affected areas include:
A Ward: Naval Dockyard and BPT area
B Ward: Entire area
E Ward: Entire area
F-South Ward: Entire area
F-North Ward: Entire area
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Eastern suburbs affected - Check
The areas affected in the eastern suburbs will include:
T Ward: Mulund East and Mulund West
S Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East
N Ward: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East and Ghatkopar
L Ward: Kurla East
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Thane water cut on Wednesday and Thursday
In another development, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday announced a temporary water supply shutdown in specified areas of Thane from 9 am on Wednesday, October 28, to 9 AM on Thursday, October 29.
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"Water supply planning has been done due to the possible impact of El Niño," it said in a post on X.
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