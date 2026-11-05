Byculla zoo moves closer to getting 4 Asiatic lions from Guj
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde met Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar on Wednesday to seek approval for the transfer. A media statement said the meeting was positive and that Patel had asked officials to expedite the administrative process
Mumbai: The proposal to bring four Asiatic lions from Gujarat to Mumbai’s Byculla zoo has advanced after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel directed the state administration to complete the required formalities and prepare a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the exchange between the two zoos.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde met Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar on Wednesday to seek approval for the transfer. A media statement said the meeting was positive and that Patel had asked officials to expedite the administrative process.
Under the proposed exchange, Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Junagadh will provide four Asiatic lions, which are two males and two females, to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla. In return, the Mumbai zoo will provide three pairs of tufted capuchin monkeys to Sakkarbaug Zoo. The two zoos have agreed to the proposed exchange, the statement said.
The Mumbai zoo has already developed an enclosure for the lions in accordance with the master layout plan approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to receive formal written approval from the Gujarat government and a draft MoU shortly. The transfer, however, is subject to completion of the required administrative procedures and formal agreement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tawde met Gujarat minister of state for forests Pravinkumar Mali and requested him to direct the forest department to expedite the transfer. Mali accepted her representation and instructed the department’s principal secretary to initiate the necessary action.
The meeting with Patel was attended by Dhrangadhra MLA Prakashbhai Varmora, Gujarat principal secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Sanjeev Kumar, Quality Council of India chairman Jaxay Shah and BMC zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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