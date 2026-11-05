Mumbai: The proposal to bring four Asiatic lions from Gujarat to Mumbai’s Byculla zoo has advanced after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel directed the state administration to complete the required formalities and prepare a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the exchange between the two zoos. Byculla zoo moves closer to getting 4 Asiatic lions from Guj

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde met Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar on Wednesday to seek approval for the transfer. A media statement said the meeting was positive and that Patel had asked officials to expedite the administrative process.

Under the proposed exchange, Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Junagadh will provide four Asiatic lions, which are two males and two females, to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo in Byculla. In return, the Mumbai zoo will provide three pairs of tufted capuchin monkeys to Sakkarbaug Zoo. The two zoos have agreed to the proposed exchange, the statement said.

The Mumbai zoo has already developed an enclosure for the lions in accordance with the master layout plan approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to receive formal written approval from the Gujarat government and a draft MoU shortly. The transfer, however, is subject to completion of the required administrative procedures and formal agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tawde met Gujarat minister of state for forests Pravinkumar Mali and requested him to direct the forest department to expedite the transfer. Mali accepted her representation and instructed the department’s principal secretary to initiate the necessary action.

The meeting with Patel was attended by Dhrangadhra MLA Prakashbhai Varmora, Gujarat principal secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office Sanjeev Kumar, Quality Council of India chairman Jaxay Shah and BMC zoo director Dr Sanjay Tripathi, among others.