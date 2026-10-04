Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked city-based M/s Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd, its directors and others for allegedly siphoning off part of a ₹135-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan, causing an estimated ₹93.44-crore loss to the bank. The agency on Friday searched premises linked to the company’s directors and seized bank and property documents as part of the investigation. CBI books city firm in ₹93-cr PNB fraud case, conducts searches

The agency registered an FIR on September 30 following a complaint by PNB’s SAM branch against Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt Ltd, its directors and guarantors, unknown public servants and private individuals.

The accused have been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI said.

According to the agency, the bank alleged that the accused conspired to obtain a ₹135-crore term loan against invoices of a related-party entity. The funds were allegedly diverted or siphoned off and used for purposes other than those for which the loan had been sanctioned.

The alleged irregularities caused a wrongful loss of around ₹93.44 crore to PNB, according to the complaint.

During the searches, the CBI recovered and seized bank and property documents that it said were relevant to the case. The agency said the investigation was continuing to determine the full extent of the alleged conspiracy, identify the role of all those involved, including public servants and private individuals, and trace how the loan funds were ultimately used.