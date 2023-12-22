Navi Mumbai CIDCO to remove encroachments in coastal highway path

Unauthorised constructions and all forms of encroachments present along the route of the soon to be developed coastal highway connecting the MTHL highway to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port trust (JNPT) are being removed. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has worked out an action plan to make the entire area free of encroachments. The development comes in wake of the planning body inviting tender bids for construction of the coastal road project.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

One such demolition drive was conducted on December 18 and 19. “The department undertook a major demolition drive of a multi storied building constructed at Mohe village, survey no 35 en-route the proposed coastal road,” said an official.

A ground plus four structure was removed during the drive. “Prior to the demolition, the legality of the structure was verified. It was found that the structure was built without any permission or approval from CIDCO,” added the official.

Officials said the anti-encroachment department plans to undertake more such drives in coming days as well. The proposed project is a six–lane road that is expected to provide seamless connectivity from arterial roads like Amra Marg in Belapur and passing through the foothills of Jasai Hillock as well as the Ulwe coastline. The road will further connect the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The total length of the coastal road will be 5.8 kms in addition to the connecting road line of 1.2 km to the airport, sources said.

“The coastal road project is gradually gaining momentum. Administration has already invited tenders bids for getting the work implemented by 2026. A survey was undertaken about the various hindrances that can come in the way of the project and accordingly, the list was provided to the anti-encroachment department to take action,” said the official