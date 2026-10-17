Teens, inspired by Drishyam 3, kill classmate to fund birthday party, bike in Thane: Cops

A birthday bash and a dream of buying a motorcycle allegedly led two Class 12 students to murder their 17-year-old schoolmate, burn his body and attempt to cover their tracks by throwing his mobile phone onto a moving bus. The two minors, both residents of Azad Nagar in Thane, allegedly killed the teenager to steal his 7-gram gold chain, worth around ₹1 lakh, hoping to use the proceeds to fund a birthday party for a friend and buy a motorcycle, police said. This is the spot where the accused allegedly murdered the victim and attempted to burn the body. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

The Kasarvadavali police arrested the two minors after an investigation into the teenager’s disappearance led them to the murder. The accused, who police said had recently watched Ajay Devgn-starrer suspense thriller Drishyam 3, allegedly drew inspiration from the film while planning the crime and attempting to mislead the police.

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Cops probe murder According to the officers, the victim left his home at around 7pm on September 24 but did not return. His father approached the police the next day, following which a case of kidnapping was registered.

During the initial investigation, one of the accused allegedly told the victim’s family and the police that he had seen the teenager leaving on a white Activa scooter with an unidentified youth from a road opposite Brahmand Circle. He also allegedly pretended to appear sad in order to avoid any suspicion, police said.

The police officers examined footage from at least 80 to 90 CCTVs but initially failed to find any trace of the missing boy. As the probe continued, however, the police began suspecting that the two minors were withholding crucial information. They analysed mobile phone data and questioned the suspects again. Upon fresh questioning on Thursday, one of the minors allegedly confessed to the crime, leading the police to the spot where the body had been dumped.