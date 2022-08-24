CR, BEST and MSRTC introduce additional services to meet festive demand
Central Railway has added 218 Ganpati special trains to areas like Kudal, Sawantwadi and even Mangalore this year.
Mumbai: After a two-year hiatus, transport authorities are set to introduce extra trains and buses to meet the demand as travel during festivals has picked up. Over 3,300 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus routes and around 218 Ganpati special trains by Central Railway have been introduced this festive season.
“The demand for buses towards rural Maharashtra is higher than that in pre-pandemic times therefore we have added 1,200 more buses compared to 2019. For the last two years, many have not got the opportunity to visit their hometowns for Ganesh Chaturthi, hence the excitement seems to be more this year. Some even take Ganesh idols to their native village from Mumbai in these buses,” said an officer from MSRTC.
Central Railway has added 218 Ganpati special trains to areas like Kudal, Sawantwadi and even Mangalore this year. “Last year we had around 198 trains and this year to meet the extra rush of passengers, we have introduced 218 trains in total. Moreover, the reservations for most of these routes have already been done in advance,” said a senior officer from Central Railway.
“We even received an overwhelming response for Raksha Bandhan with almost 87 lakh passengers and revenue of ₹47.5 crore between August 10 to 12 alone. In 2019, the revenue generated over three days of Raksha Bandhan holidays was around ₹100 crore,” said an officer from MSRTC.
Meanwhile, BEST has introduced special night buses for Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai city. During the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31, BEST’s open-deck heritage bus shall visit popular pandals in Fort, Girgaon, Khetwadi, Lalbaug and Byculla. These buses will be operational from 10 pm to 6 am for Ganesh darshan on a hop-on-hop-off basis. The fares for the upper deck will be ₹150 and for the lower deck will be ₹75.
“These buses will operate only during night hours like a ring route service, it will start from the museum and end at the museum. This move aims to boost tourism during Ganesh Chaturthi,” said the PRO department of BEST.
Mumbai Police steps up security amid threat calls and bomb hoaxes
The latest incident was recorded on Monday when an unidentified person called up the Lalit Hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport claiming that four bombs had been planted on the premises. Last week, the traffic police control room's WhatsApp number received a string of messages threatening a terror attack, while on August 15, a Dahisar resident was arrested for making threat calls to Reliance Hospital's landline number.
Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune
A team of Pune forest officials and volunteers from NGO ResQ on Tuesday conducted an elaborate operation to rescue a leopard which was sighted sprawling across the Defence Research and Development Organisation campus on Alandi road. Ashutosh Shendge, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Pune said that Shendge received a call about the sighting at 3.30 am. A team of regional forest officiers and volunteers from ResQ reached the spot.
Ahead of festive season, Pune FDA seize harmful vanaspati oil worth ₹7 lakh
Food and Drugs Administration Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers. It has seized products worth ₹738,496 from the sellers. As an initiative ahead of the festive season, the FDA will keep a close watch on food items like sweets, cooking oil and other items as the sale of these items increase during the festive season. Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA added that more products were seized from distributors.
Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.
Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart Jan Sunwai.
