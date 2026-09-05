22 ‘govindas’ injured in parts of Mumbai after Dahi Handi celebrations; all discharged after treatment

Twenty-two 'govindas' or youngsters involved in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in parts of Mumbai on Saturday, civic officials said. Govindas break the Dahi Handi by forming a human pyramid on the occasion of Gokulashtami festival in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Of them, 21 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, they said.

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

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