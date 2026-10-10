Five of India’s 10 most crowded railway stations are in Mumbai

Official railway data confirms what commuters have long known: Mumbai’s railway stations are among the country’s busiest, with five of India’s 10 most crowded stations for long-distance trains located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus handled a combined 306.7 million passengers, or around 840,000 a day, in 2023-24, according to the latest available data compiled by the railway ministry. (HT Archives)

All five—Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)—are on the Central Railway (CR) network.

According to the latest available data, for 2023-24, compiled by the railway ministry, the five stations handled a combined 306.7 million passengers, or around 840,000 a day.

Thane topped the national list with 93 million passengers, followed by Kalyan with 83.7 million. CSMT ranked fourth with 51.6 million passengers, Panvel sixth with 46.2 million and Dadar ninth with 32.2 million.

The numbers reflect Mumbai’s pull as the country’s financial and entertainment hub, drawing a continuous stream of migrants seeking jobs and higher wages.

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“Mumbai is the financial capital, and it’s sure to attract people across the country for jobs and livelihood,” said Siddesh Desai, a member of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh. “There is a need for the railways to upgrade stations along the lines of metro rail stations. This would improve the safety. Ticketing systems also need to be improved.”

Railway officials said the high passenger density at Mumbai’s stations is especially evident during the festive season, when a large number of people visit their hometowns. Demand on popular routes often far outstrips berth availability, making confirmed tickets difficult to obtain.