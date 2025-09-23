MUMBAI: Four months after a robbery on the Nanded Express left a Mumbai doctor crippled for life, the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday finally tracked down the accused—a hardened thief with a trail of over 30 cases—arresting him in Kozhikode, Kerala. Four months after doctor loses hand in train bag-snatching, notorious robber held

The accused, identified as Mohammad Saif alias Asgar Ali Chowdhury, 42, was once a hawker selling trinkets on local trains. But his petty trade spiralled into a career of chain- and bag-snatching across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), leaving behind a string of complaints.

On June 4, physician Dr Yogesh Deshmukh, 50, was travelling with his wife, Dr Deepali, and their nine-year-old son to their native village on the Nanded Express. As the family dozed, Saif pounced—snatching Deepali’s handbag with cash, bank cards and essentials, and bolting towards the door.

Deepali, unwilling to let go of her purse, was dragged along. Her screams jolted Yogesh awake, who chased the robber towards the doorway. In a split second, Saif leapt off the moving train. The couple lost their footing and were hurled onto the tracks. Yogesh’s left arm was crushed under an oncoming train on the parallel track. Bloodied and broken, the doctor lay writhing on the gravel. Despite her own injuries, Deepali hauled him to the nearest road, flagged down a rickshaw, and—with the help of a tempo driver—managed to get him to Fortis Hospital in Mulund and later his hand had to be amputated. Their nine-year-old son was left traumatised.

Hawker to dreaded thief

Police investigations revealed that Saif, originally from Mumbai, began his criminal career while hawking earphones and mobile accessories on trains. By night, he preyed on sleeping passengers. Finding theft more lucrative than sales, he abandoned hawking, shifted base to Delhi, and began travelling to Mumbai and other states for periodic crime sprees—striking particularly between June and August.

According to senior inspector Sambhaji Yadav, Saif has at least 33 cases registered against him across the country. “In Kozhikode too, he injured a woman in a similar purse-snatching incident. That’s how we were tipped off about his arrest and tracked him,” Yadav said.

A Kurla railway court on Monday ordered a test identification parade before September 26, where Dr Deshmukh, his wife, and co-passengers who witnessed the robbery will identify the accused.

The heist has upended Dr Deshmukh and his family’s life. He remains in shock, as doctors prepare him for a possible hand transplant. “He has not yet recovered from the trauma. His future as a doctor is uncertain,” said a family member.