From Dada to Vahini: NCP readies Sunetra-centric campaign amid organisational discontent
The campaign is likely to be formally launched at the party’s upcoming statewide conclave in Nashik on September 27, where the NCP is expected to showcase Sunetra’s leadership and lay out its organisational roadmap, NCP insiders said
Mumbai Eight months after she took over the reins of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party is planning an extensive campaign to project its national president, Sunetra Pawar as the leader who can be relied upon to carry forward the legacy of her husband, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The campaign is likely to be formally launched at the party’s upcoming statewide conclave in Nashik on September 27, where the NCP is expected to showcase Sunetra’s leadership and lay out its organisational roadmap, NCP insiders said.
As part of the effort to consolidate her position within the party, Sunetra is also expected to undertake a statewide tour, during which she will meet party workers and leaders and focus on strengthening the NCP organisation across Maharashtra, an NCP leader said.
The move assumes significance against the backdrop of growing internal discontent over the functioning of the new leadership, with several senior leaders unhappy with the manner in which the organisation is being run.
According to NCP insiders, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been tasked with shaping the campaign to position Sunetra as a leader who, while she cannot replace Ajit Pawar, but can fill the political vacuum left by him. In a way, Vahini (sister-in-law) would be the leader after Dada (elder brother), as Ajit used to be called by his party colleagues.
“Ajit Dada was known for being a leader who was not only vocal but also true to his word. He always fulfilled his promises and assurances. This was the reason he was able to build a long list of leaders and loyalists within the party even when (Sharad) Pawar saheb used to head the NCP,” a senior NCP functionary said.
“In the absence of Ajit Dada, the party needed a leader whom its leaders and cadres could look up to. This is where Sunetra Pawar will come in,” he added.
Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28. Sunetra subsequently took over the party’s leadership and was appointed deputy chief minister before becoming the NCP’s national president.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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