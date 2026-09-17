Mumbai Eight months after she took over the reins of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party is planning an extensive campaign to project its national president, Sunetra Pawar as the leader who can be relied upon to carry forward the legacy of her husband, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. From Dada to Vahini: NCP readies Sunetra-centric campaign amid organisational discontent

The campaign is likely to be formally launched at the party’s upcoming statewide conclave in Nashik on September 27, where the NCP is expected to showcase Sunetra’s leadership and lay out its organisational roadmap, NCP insiders said.

As part of the effort to consolidate her position within the party, Sunetra is also expected to undertake a statewide tour, during which she will meet party workers and leaders and focus on strengthening the NCP organisation across Maharashtra, an NCP leader said.

The move assumes significance against the backdrop of growing internal discontent over the functioning of the new leadership, with several senior leaders unhappy with the manner in which the organisation is being run.

According to NCP insiders, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been tasked with shaping the campaign to position Sunetra as a leader who, while she cannot replace Ajit Pawar, but can fill the political vacuum left by him. In a way, Vahini (sister-in-law) would be the leader after Dada (elder brother), as Ajit used to be called by his party colleagues.

“Ajit Dada was known for being a leader who was not only vocal but also true to his word. He always fulfilled his promises and assurances. This was the reason he was able to build a long list of leaders and loyalists within the party even when (Sharad) Pawar saheb used to head the NCP,” a senior NCP functionary said.

“In the absence of Ajit Dada, the party needed a leader whom its leaders and cadres could look up to. This is where Sunetra Pawar will come in,” he added.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28. Sunetra subsequently took over the party’s leadership and was appointed deputy chief minister before becoming the NCP’s national president.