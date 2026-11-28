MUMBAI: Since November last year, delivery and ride-hailing platforms have owed up to 2% of their turnover to a fund for riders on platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy among others. Last week, the government made public a proposal it is considering: why not charge it on every order instead? Gig war: A slugfest between riders and platforms

What does that do to your biryani? Not much. The brokerage firm JM Financial did some calculations last year and said as much. Even if you’re charged on every order the sums continue to stay small. Let’s do the math.

Take a ₹400 biryani. Two percent of the whole bill is ₹8. Assume the rider gets ₹120 for bringing it; two percent of that is ₹2.40. You won’t notice. But that’s not what the issue is right now. It’s about how to collect it.

Today, every platform pays its share as an annual lump sum. But Shaik Salauddin wants them to pay this charge against every single order, logged against every driver who delivered it. It is very similar to how GST is added to the bills we pay.

The platforms have not agreed yet.

Salauddin started life as a driver on a ride-hailing app in 2012. Today he leads the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, a union he helped start. ‘Time’ magazine has just named him one of India’s rising leaders.

His argument is simple. When there’s a charge on every order, there’s a record trail that can be audited. The government can see how many trips each rider makes and ensure it is put aside for the rider. And the rider will know how much they have at the end of the day. It will “bring data, accountability, transparency,” he said over the phone from Hyderabad.

So, why won’t platforms agree? Because, he alleges, a record of every order would show how many people really work for them. In turn, it would show how much tax they must actually pay. Here again, he alleges, platforms report fewer rides than they actually run.

To make his point, he suggests we look at e-Shram, the government’s register of

informal workers. Only 15 lakh gig and platform workers are registered there. The government’s own estimate of the gig workforce is about one crore. Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit, says it has 12 lakh active riders a month. Even allowing for riders who work across multiple apps, every other platform in India would have to fit into what is left.

So, why aren’t riders signing up? “What’s in it for us?” asks Saluddin. “Why should I waste my time there?” Registration came with a promise of ₹2 lakh if a rider dies and ₹1 lakh if he is disabled. Claims, he says, aren’t being paid.

Cut now to Satish Pradhan, who ran HR for Tata Sons and was on the board of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). He is among those who has spent his life as an arbitrator between employers and employees. Pradhan points to what most people miss in this debate. To qualify for cover, a rider must work 90 days with one platform, or 120 days across several, in a financial year. But gig work does not come in such large chunks. A rider may fall ill; go home for the harvest season; or some such.

That’s when the app switches him off. Work 80 days before March ends and 80 days after, and that is 160 days of work. But the rider still gets nothing because both chunks of days fall in two different financial years.

The financial year, Pradhan says, is just an “accounting and administrative period.” It shouldn’t decide who is protected. And an accident can happen on a rider’s first day. Why should accident cover make him wait?

His fix is borrowed from UPI. e-Shram already gives every worker a number. Log every order against that number. A rider’s record can follow him from app to app and city to city. Any platform can check him, sign him up and pay him, so enrolment should be “an automatic consequence of onboarding.”

So, why do the platforms see this so differently? The answer, he suggests, isn’t just today’s cost of a rupee or two. It’s what they fear tomorrow. A bill that could grow if the benefits promised grow. Then there are investors who judge them every quarter. A rider’s pension pays out decades later.

So, make a deal. Count every rider. In return, the law must plainly say that counting them in on their books does not make them an employer. Pradhan’s test for whatever gets built is simple: Does it protect workers from insecurity?

Simply put, this is what Salauddin is asking for as well: “Count us in.”