HC asks Centre to clarify stand on CPS courses

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Friday directed the central government to clarify its stand on the continuation of medical courses offered by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) after finding out that while the National Medical Council had issued a show cause notice to the autonomous examination body, the state government was proceeding with admissions for 10 post graduate courses offered by it for the academic year 2023-24. HT Image

“In the wake of the specific stand of the National Medical Commission, we would like the central government through the ministry of health and family welfare to make its stand clear before us on both the aspects, which are flagged in the said communications,” said the division bench of justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande. They asked advocate Rui Rodrigues, representing the ministry, to clarify about continuing admissions for the 10 courses for 2023-24.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Dr Suhas Pingle, former president of the Maharashtra branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA), which challenged the state government’s June 21, 2024 order directing the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to start admissions for the ten courses for the current academic year.

Advocate VM Thorat, who represented Dr Pingle, said the order was contrary to an apex court ruling, which held that vacant seats could not be filled during the academic year after November 31. The order was also in violation of a letter dated July 5, 2024 issued by the National Medical Commission to the secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare, highlighting serious concerns about safeguarding the career of students and the health system in general, he told the court. The letter referred to the show cause notice issued to CPS for not following regulatory provisions, and deficiencies in complying with the Maintenance of Minimum Standard of Medical Education Regulation, 2023.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed advocate Rodrigues to take instructions and clarify the centre’s stand on the issue by July 24, when the matter would be taken up for further hearing.