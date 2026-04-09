Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has said it is high time Indian citizens inculcate civic sense and follow traffic rules, and added that they should learn from developed countries on how to drive vehicles and cross roads. It's high time Indians inculcate civic sense and follow traffic rules, says HC

A single bench of Justice Jitendra Jain said this in an order passed on Wednesday, wherein it enhanced the amount of compensation to the family of a man who died after being knocked down by a bus while crossing a road.

"In my view, it is high time that the people of this country inculcate within themselves the civic sense which we all have to follow without anyone compelling us to follow," the HC said.

When Indians travel abroad, they obey all the traffic rules and regulations, it said.

"I do not see any reason why we should not follow the rules and regulations of our country while we return and are staying in India. There cannot be any justification for not following the same," the HC said.

The court further noted that elders and parents violate rules while driving and crossing, setting a bad example before children who follow suit.

"Therefore, it is the moral duty and obligation of the elders and the parents to follow rules and regulations while driving and crossing so that the children learn these basic civic sense from their parents of following rules and regulations rather than learning how to violate the rules and regulations. It is rightly said that children adopt quickly what they observe," the HC said.

The pedestrians of this country should be careful in following the rules and regulations, it said, adding that it is generally observed that people cross the road ignoring the signals, which results in accidental death or injury.

"It is high time that we as a responsible citizen, follow the rules and regulations while crossing the road and by following signals," the HC said.

It added that even vehicles, especially two-wheelers, have a tendency to break signals and not follow rules and regulations.

The traffic police, though doing a commendable job, should take strict action against the people driving two-wheelers and violating the signal rules, Justice Jain said.

The order was passed on a plea filed by the deceased man's family against an April 2016 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and seeking enhancement of the compensation.

The tribunal had awarded a compensation of ₹13 lakh to the victim's family members.

The victim, suffering from Parkinson's disease and also partially paralytic, met with an accident in November 2012 when he was knocked down by a Thane Municipal Transport's bus while he was crossing the road. He expired in March 2013.

The court noted in its order that since the deceased was suffering from partial paralysis, he should have been accompanied by someone or he should have taken some bystander's help to cross a busy road.

"A pedestrian should try to cross the road only at the signal by following signal rules," the HC said, noting to some extent negligence is attributable to the deceased.

At the same time, the driver of the bus should have also slowed down after seeing a person limping to cross the road, the bench remarked.

The high court enhanced the compensation to ₹15 lakh.

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