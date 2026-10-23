Jealousy over suspected affair: Airport security officer, 21, stabbed to death by ex in Nerul

NAVI MUMBAI: A 21-year-old security officer at Navi Mumbai International Airport died on Wednesday, a day after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her former partner near Nerul railway station, in an attack police suspect was triggered by jealousy. The accused, Danish Mohammad Ansari, 27, allegedly attacked Sadiya Sheikh in public on Tuesday morning after suspecting her of being involved with another man, police said.

Sheikh had previously filed two non-cognisable (NC) complaints against Ansari — one with Navi Mumbai airport police and another with Antop Hill police — alleging repeated harassment and an attempt to assault her, according to information available in the case.

The two became friends during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Ansari had reportedly told his family that he intended to marry her. However, over the past year, he allegedly began suspecting that she was in another relationship, leading to repeated confrontations.

About six months ago, Ansari allegedly went to Sheikh’s workplace at the airport and demanded that she show him her mobile phone. When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her.

Despite the earlier complaints, Ansari allegedly continued to pursue her. On Tuesday, around 6.45 am, Sheikh was on her way to work when he allegedly followed her to a bus stop on the eastern side of Nerul railway station and attacked her with a knife.

He allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the back, abdomen, neck and chest before fleeing. Sheikh was initially taken to Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul and later shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Ansari, a driver residing in Antop Hill, Mumbai, allegedly went into hiding at his grandmother’s house in Ghansoli after the attack. Police tracked him using his mobile phone location and arrested him.

Nerul police initially registered a case under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the earlier complaints filed by Sheikh against the accused.