Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Kalyan woman cheated of 71.15 lakh after being promised tender for crematorium maintenance in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

Kalyan woman cheated of 71.15 lakh after being promised tender for crematorium maintenance in Navi Mumbai

Kalyan woman cheated of 71.15 lakh; according to Bajarpeth police officials, after the accused gained her trust in July 2017, he told her about the tender floated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding a crematorium maintenance: he assured her that he had many connections in NMMC and could easily ensure she got the maintenance tender
Bajarpeth police in Kalyan have registered a case against a 28-year-old man who cheated a 54-year-old woman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.15 lakh after promising her a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Bajarpeth police in Kalyan have registered a case against a 28-year-old man who cheated a 54-year-old woman of 71.15 lakh after promising her a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kalyan

A 54-year-old woman was cheated of 71.15 lakh after she was promised a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai in exchange.

The complainant, a Kalyan resident who has a water supply business, met the accused in 2017 regarding some business deal and the two kept in touch since then. The Bajarpeth police have registered a case against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

The accused was identified as Sohel Buhran, 28, resident of Mumbra.

According to Bajarpeth police officials, after the accused gained her trust in July 2017, he told her about the tender floated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding a crematorium maintenance. He assured her that he had many connections in NMMC and could easily ensure she got the maintenance tender.

A police officer said, “From 2017 to 2019, the accused had taken 71.15 lakh from the woman under the pretext of giving her the tender. Later on, the woman continuously followed up for the tender but he made excuses and later refused to give her money back. Therefore, the complainant filed a cheating case against the accused on Sunday. Further investigation about the accused and his partners in crime is going on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The family was returning from Muthyalamma Jatara (a local religious fair) at Kanupuru village oin Nellore district when the accident occurred around midnight on Sunday.

    4 of a family killed, 8 hurt in van-lorry collision near Tirupati

    Four persons of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a mini-van which they were travelling in collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district around midnight on Sunday, officials said. The accident happened near the temple town of Srikalahasti. The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10).

  • The Clarence High School in Bengaluru has mandated study of the Bible. (Pic source: Wikipedia)

    Bible in classroom: Bengaluru school principal says will seek legal opinion

    After the hijab in classrooms row in Karnataka, a new row has erupted in the state alleging that a school in Bengaluru had taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the Bible to class. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Monday accused the administration of Clarence High School here of making it mandatory for students to carry the Bible.

  • Those who are forced to use a mask because of a mandate often wear it in ways which are unlikely to protect - loosely, under the nose, on the chin, or with frequent touching of the mask (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

    Over 1,000 people penalized for not wearing face masks in Noida: Police

    Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday. The action was taken on Sunday, they said. “Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a police spokesperson said.

  • Rescue personnel clearing debris from the collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan.

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped

    An under-construction building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Five labourers are feared to be trapped in the debris, the Delhi Fire Service said. Rescue operations are underway.

  • Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted after a transmission line snapped.

    Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks

    Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken. The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard. It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out