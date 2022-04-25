Kalyan woman cheated of ₹71.15 lakh after being promised tender for crematorium maintenance in Navi Mumbai
A 54-year-old woman was cheated of ₹71.15 lakh after she was promised a tender for maintenance of a crematorium in Navi Mumbai in exchange.
The complainant, a Kalyan resident who has a water supply business, met the accused in 2017 regarding some business deal and the two kept in touch since then. The Bajarpeth police have registered a case against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.
The accused was identified as Sohel Buhran, 28, resident of Mumbra.
According to Bajarpeth police officials, after the accused gained her trust in July 2017, he told her about the tender floated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation regarding a crematorium maintenance. He assured her that he had many connections in NMMC and could easily ensure she got the maintenance tender.
A police officer said, “From 2017 to 2019, the accused had taken ₹71.15 lakh from the woman under the pretext of giving her the tender. Later on, the woman continuously followed up for the tender but he made excuses and later refused to give her money back. Therefore, the complainant filed a cheating case against the accused on Sunday. Further investigation about the accused and his partners in crime is going on.”
4 of a family killed, 8 hurt in van-lorry collision near Tirupati
Four persons of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a mini-van which they were travelling in collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district around midnight on Sunday, officials said. The accident happened near the temple town of Srikalahasti. The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10).
Bible in classroom: Bengaluru school principal says will seek legal opinion
After the hijab in classrooms row in Karnataka, a new row has erupted in the state alleging that a school in Bengaluru had taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the Bible to class. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Monday accused the administration of Clarence High School here of making it mandatory for students to carry the Bible.
Over 1,000 people penalized for not wearing face masks in Noida: Police
Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday. The action was taken on Sunday, they said. “Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a police spokesperson said.
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped
An under-construction building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Five labourers are feared to be trapped in the debris, the Delhi Fire Service said. Rescue operations are underway.
Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks
Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken. The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard. It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line.
