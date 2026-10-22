Lasers, firecrackers flout HC curbs during visarjan, alleges Awaaz Foundation
The foundation recorded noise levels ranging from 82 to 110.8 dB(A) across several neighbourhoods, including Mahim, Dadar West, Prabhadevi and Cuffe Parade. It also flagged laser lights directed at traffic and residential buildings
Mumbai: Noise levels touched 110.8 decibels during Devi visarjan procession in Mahim on Tuesday night, as firecrackers, loudspeakers and laser lights were allegedly used in violation of Bombay high court restrictions, Awaaz Foundation has alleged. The organisation has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking action against violators and stricter enforcement of the court’s orders.
The foundation recorded noise levels ranging from 82 to 110.8 dB(A) across several neighbourhoods, including Mahim, Dadar West, Prabhadevi and Cuffe Parade. It also flagged laser lights directed at traffic and residential buildings.
Mahim recorded the highest readings, between 94.4 and 110.8 dB(A), while Dadar West registered 82 to 102.6 dB(A). At Prabhadevi, firecrackers and loudspeakers generated readings of 88 to 103.1 dB(A). Cuffe Parade recorded 87.2 to 100.4 dB(A), with horn-type loudspeakers and lasers in use.
The foundation, led by Sumaira Abdulali, also reported smoke from firecrackers in Dadar West and explosions in the distance at Worli and near Babulnath. At Haji Ali, laser lights from a moving procession were allegedly directed towards home and traffic.
In her letter to Fadnavis on Wednesday, Abdulali said the violations raised concerns about compliance with the Bombay high court’s restrictions on firecrackers in public spaces, including roads and footpaths, during festivals in 2026. The court’s directions also require police to measure noise levels and take appropriate action.
The latest communication is the foundation’s fourth formal alert to the state government in less than a month. It had earlier flagged loudspeakers, firecrackers and laser beams during the Ganpati festival in emails sent on September 26, September 28 and October 13. Some laser beams were allegedly directed into homes and towards traffic.
The foundation also alleged that several violations during Ganpati festivities occurred in the presence of police personnel, without visible deployment of decibel meters. With Diwali approaching, it has urged the government to ensure that the court’s directions are enforced on the ground.
HT reached out to Fadnavis for comment but did not receive a response.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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