Maha records 139 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally below 1,000
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 139 new coronavirus cases and three fresh fatalities linked to the disease, while 255 more patients were discharged following recovery, bringing the active tally below 1,000, the state health department said.
With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 78,72,956, while the death toll increased to 1,43,772, a heath department bulletin said. On Wednesday, the state had logged 149 coronavirus cases and two fatalities. The Kolhapur administrative circle, that includes Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri Sangli and Kolhapur districts did not report any new coronavirus infection.
In all, 24 districts and 15 municipal corporations did not report any fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Mumbai reported the highest Covid-19 among all the cities in the state at 54.
Significantly, Maharashtra's active cases dropped below the 1,000-mark. As per the department, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,24,214 after 255 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 965 active cases.
The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent. With 45,466 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,91,13,785, the bulletin said.
Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent. The Mumbai circle, that includes most parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, recorded 72 new cases, followed by Pune (34), Nashik (15), Akola (6), Latur (6), Nagpur (3) and the Aurangabad circle (3). Of the eight circles, only the Pune circle reported fresh fatalities at three.
An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,956; fresh cases 139; death toll 1,43,772; recoveries 77,24,214; active cases 965, total tests 7,91,13,785.
