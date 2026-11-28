MUMBAI: Just days after municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide agreed to drop the proposed underground sports complex and multi-level parking facility from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse makeover and restrict its development to a “simple, green park”, an architects’ collective has urged the BMC to turn it into an urban wetland park. In a letter to the chief minister and BMC chief, the Mumbai Architects’ Collective said the Mahalaxmi Racecourse serves as a natural rainwater-holding area during the monsoon and could be developed as an urban wetland park that could support biodiversity while retaining its existing recreational uses. (Hindustan Times) more

In a letter dated November 27 to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bhide, the Mumbai Architects’ Collective said the racecourse serves as a natural rainwater-holding area during the monsoon and could be developed as an urban wetland park that could support biodiversity while retaining its existing recreational uses. In its letter, the collective said the Benjakitti Forest Park in Bangkok and Harbin Qunli Stormwater Park in Heilongjang province, in China could serve as models for such a plan.

The collective, representing 138 architects, urban designers, planners and allied professionals, has also urged the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to formulate a permanent city-wide policy to protect Mumbai’s public open spaces and make them publicly accessible.

MAC pointed out that the racecourse was the third instance after the Pushpa Narsee Park and Patwardhan Park, where the city had recognised that natural public land should not be excavated for parking or construction. It urged the government to issue an interim Government Resolution (GR), pending a comprehensive Open Space Policy, prohibiting underground parking and construction beneath playgrounds and open spaces designated in the Development Plan.

The collective has also said all public open spaces should remain under civic control, with the BMC responsible for their maintenance and management instead of handing them over to private entities. This should apply to all public spaces, including the Coastal Road gardens, it said.

Questioning the proposed private management of the Coastal Road gardens, MAC said their development was estimated to cost around ₹400 crore, less than half a per cent of the BMC’s current annual budget. Despite this public investment, 173 acres of reclaimed land, developed using public funds, were proposed to be privately managed for up to 60 years, with ticketed attractions occupying 15% of the area.

While welcoming corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, MAC said these should not come at the cost of public control over open spaces.

MAC said the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Coastal Road gardens together account for nearly 300 acres. It called for an integrated plan connecting the two spaces, allowing people to move seamlessly between them while retaining their distinct identities and remaining under direct BMC management.

At a meeting on November 25, the collective agreed on five priorities for the racecourse and other public open spaces. These include guaranteeing free and universal access without entry fees or memberships; protecting existing recreational uses and improving facilities for walkers and children; preserving seasonal wetlands, increasing green cover and enhancing biodiversity; keeping public parks free of commercial and ticketed activities; and prioritising simple, sustainable designs centred on shade, pathways, drainage and basic amenities rather than expensive structures with high maintenance costs.

MAC also reiterated two principles from its August 7, 2026, statement: public land must be held in trust for Mumbai’s residents, and every increase in urban density must be accompanied by a corresponding increase in public open spaces and civic infrastructure.

Stressing the importance of professional participation in urban planning, MAC has sought a meeting with the government and BMC to contribute its expertise as the civic body prepares the policy and consults citizens and specialists in ecology, hydrology, transport, public health, economics and law.

The collective said its objective is to secure international standards in everyday civic life rather than create expensive attractions, adding that Mumbai’s public spaces must be planned and protected for future generations