Maharashtra’s plan to scrap Gramdan Act puts collective land ownership at risk

The government’s proposal last month to repeal the Maharashtra Gramdan Act, 1964, has triggered a debate over the future of 21 villages in the state that are governed by a collective land-management system inspired by Gandhian thinker Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Gramdan villages face uncertain future (Raju Shinde/HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

The Bhoodan movement rooted in the idea of trusteeship and Sarvodaya i.e. welfare of all, was an effort to appeal to the conscience of wealthy landlords to voluntarily give away one-sixth of their lands for landless peasants. This evolved in the late 1950s into the Gramdan movement under which entire villages were run on the trusteeship model rather than as agglomeration of individual landholdings.

Also read: Gramdan villages face uncertain future

21 Maharashtra villages follow the Gramdan model At present there are 21 villages in Maharashtra—16 in Vidarbha, 1 in Kolhapur and 4 in Konkan—that are run on this model. The last village to adopt this model was in Gadchiroli district in 2013. Instead of the panchayats, a village cooperative mandal is the governing unit in these villages.

But now, the Maharashtra government, citing changing socio-economic conditions, administrative difficulties and the need to do away with outdated laws, has proposed scrapping the Gramdan Act. Under the draft proposal, cooperative gramdan mandals would be scrapped and the villages folded in the panchayati raj framework, land ownership would be restored to original owners or their legal heirs based on historical revenue records, while land allotted to landless people and community groups would be regularised under specified tenure conditions.

“Lands donated decades ago will be returned to the original farmers or their legal heirs under the same tenure classification as recorded in pre-gramdan revenue records. Land allocated to landless labourers or community groups will be formalised under Occupant Class-II tenure. In cases where gramdan land has been transferred to third parties through registered transactions, district collectors will conduct inquiries. Permissible transfers will be regularised, while other transfers may be regularised under Occupant Class-II tenure upon payment of the prescribed state premium (Nazrana),” says the draft notification.

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If the Bill gets passed in the Assembly, it would fundamentally alter the existing arrangement of collective land management. The Maharashtra Pradesh Sarvodaya Mandal has opposed the repeal calling it an invitation to land grab whilst there are others who say collectivisation comes in the way of villagers getting bank loans and access to certain government schemes.

Ramesh Dane, president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Sarvodaya Mandal, conceded that farmers in the 21 gramdan villages (Maharashtra has over 42,000 villages) often struggle to obtain bank loans because the land is vested in the Gram Mandal rather than held entirely in their individual names. They also face problems accessing compensation for crop losses and other government benefits. But instead of repealing the original Act, the government should amend it so that its original objectives of social justice, community welfare and protection of land remain relevant. “Banks should be allowed to lend to Gram Mandals, which could assume collective responsibility for repayment. Repealing the law would be a mistake when targeted amendment in the law could resolve the practical difficulties,” said Dane.

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