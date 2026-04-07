Mumbai: The partial inauguration of metro line 9, connecting Kashigaon to Dahisar East, on Tuesday will bring significant changes to metro operations in the city’s western suburbs. Metro 2A, 7 and 9 to see operational changes from Wednesday

Currently there are four metro lines in the western suburbs, metro 1 (Versova–Ghatkopar), metro 2A (Dahisar East–Andheri West), metro 3 (Aarey JVLR–Cuffe Parade), and metro 7 (Dahisar East–Gundavali). Today, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate phase 1 of metro 9 and 2B (Mandale–Diamond Garden), constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Both lines are set to begin commercial operations from Wednesday.

Following the launch, metro line 7 will be extended up to Kashigaon through its integration with metro 9. As a result, metro lines 2A and 7 will now function as separate corridors instead of operating as a continuous route.

Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of the MMRDA and chairman of the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), said the operational restructuring of metro 2A and 7, along with the launch of metro line 9 and line 2B (phase 1), marks a significant milestone in Mumbai’s metro expansion. “These changes have been carefully planned to ensure seamless passenger movement, reduce operational overlaps and enhance overall network efficiency. The integration of line 7 with line 9 enables direct connectivity across key suburban corridors, while line 2B brings metro access to important harbour line areas. Together, these developments will improve travel convenience, reduce congestion, and support balanced passenger distribution across the network.”

Mukherjee added that the revised schedules aim to enhance reliability, frequency, and commuter convenience. “Step by step, we are moving closer to our vision of a fully integrated 337 km metro network and a ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ reality,” he said.

The combined 19.79-km corridor of metro lines 7 and 9 will operate 276 trips on weekdays, 223 on Saturdays, and 205 on Sundays. Services will run from 5:50 am to 11 pm, with trains every 5.5 minutes during rush hours and every 8–10 minutes during off-peak hours.

Metro line 2A will run 289 trips on weekdays, 231 on Saturdays, and 213 on Sundays. Trains will operate every 6 minutes during peak hours and every 8–10 minutes during non-peak hours, with services running from 5:50 am to 11 pm.

Meanwhile, metro line 2B, a 5.38-km corridor serving Harbour Line areas, will operate from 6 am to 10:30 pm. The metro line will run at intervals of 9.5 minutes, with a total of 209 daily services.