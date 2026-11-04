Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai’s underground Metro 3 corridor will have shorter waits during peak hours, with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) adding 46 weekday train trips from Tuesday. The increase takes the total number of daily services on the 33.5-km Aqua Line, between Aarey-JVLR and Cuffe Parade, from 291 to 337. Metro 3 adds 46 weekday trips, daily services rise to 337

According to MMRC, the move will reduce the peak-hour interval between trains from four minutes and 50 seconds to four minutes and 25 seconds.

In a statement, the corporation said the additional trips were intended to improve service frequency, ease overcrowding and reduce commuter waiting times. The revised timetable applies to weekdays, while weekend services will continue under a separate schedule.

The increase follows a series of revisions to the weekday timetable. After the full corridor became operational, daily trips were raised to 271, then to 282 from June 23, 2026, and 291 from September 28, 2026. The latest addition takes the total to 337.

MMRC said it would continue to monitor ridership and operational requirements and introduce further enhancements as needed.

Metro 3 was opened in three phases. The Aarey-JVLR to Bandra-Kurla Complex section opened to passengers on October 7, 2024. The line was extended to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli on May 9, 2025, and the final section up to Cuffe Parade opened on October 8, 2025, completing the 33.5-km corridor.