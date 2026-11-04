Metro 3 adds 46 weekday trips, daily services rise to 337
According to MMRC, the move will reduce the peak-hour interval between trains from four minutes and 50 seconds to four minutes and 25 seconds
Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai’s underground Metro 3 corridor will have shorter waits during peak hours, with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) adding 46 weekday train trips from Tuesday. The increase takes the total number of daily services on the 33.5-km Aqua Line, between Aarey-JVLR and Cuffe Parade, from 291 to 337.
According to MMRC, the move will reduce the peak-hour interval between trains from four minutes and 50 seconds to four minutes and 25 seconds.
In a statement, the corporation said the additional trips were intended to improve service frequency, ease overcrowding and reduce commuter waiting times. The revised timetable applies to weekdays, while weekend services will continue under a separate schedule.
The increase follows a series of revisions to the weekday timetable. After the full corridor became operational, daily trips were raised to 271, then to 282 from June 23, 2026, and 291 from September 28, 2026. The latest addition takes the total to 337.
MMRC said it would continue to monitor ridership and operational requirements and introduce further enhancements as needed.
Metro 3 was opened in three phases. The Aarey-JVLR to Bandra-Kurla Complex section opened to passengers on October 7, 2024. The line was extended to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli on May 9, 2025, and the final section up to Cuffe Parade opened on October 8, 2025, completing the 33.5-km corridor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.