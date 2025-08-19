Mumbai government offices closed, private establishments asked to allow work-from-home amid heavy rain

All the government and semi-government offices in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday, August 19, due to heavy rain, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced. Mumbai rains(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHoto)

The private offices in the city have also been asked to allow work-from-home for Tuesday, given that there has been heavy rainfall since early morning.

Mumbai is under a red alert warning by the Indian Meteorological Department, which means that the city is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Several areas of the city and its suburbs are waterlogged due to continuous downpour since Tuesday morning. Early morning visuals show commuters struggling to make their way through waterlogged roads.

More details will be added soon.