Mumbai MLA asks workers dump garbage on contractor for not doing 'job' properly

In a bizarre incident, a Shiv Sena lawmaker from Mumbai, Dilip Lande, asked civic workers to dump garbage on a contractor who failed to do his job properly. Lande also made the contractor sit on the road which was waterlogged due to improper cleaning of the drainage system.

"I did this as the contractor didn't do his job properly," Lande was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The incident took place on Saturday and a video of it was posted by ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali, Dilip Lande makes a contractor sit on water logged road & asks workers to dump garbage on him after a road was waterlogged due to improper drainage cleaning



He says, "I did this as the contractor didn't do his job properly"





In the video, Lande and his men can be seen forcing a contractor to sit in a pile of garbage and putting the trash on his head.

The local train and bus services in Mumbai took a hit due to the incessant rainfall in the city over the past few days. The rain waterlogged major sections of train tracks and roads.

Mumbai recorded 565.2 mm or downpour after three days of torrential rain. The city had recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 1106.7 mm in 2015.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced red alert for Konkan region and orange for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday.

Meanwhile, train services in Mumbai resumed on Saturday evening as rain subsided, leading to a drop in water level. The services were earlier disrupted as railway tracks were waterlogged due to the heavy downpours. Bus services were also hit as roads were submerged, making it extremely difficult for vehicles to move.