UDD proposes metro car shed in Kasheli

Mumbai: A plot allotted for developing a garden in Kasheli, Thane, was dereserved on Tuesday for constructing a metro car shed. HT Image

The UDD issued a notice in the matter which stated that the Development Plan (DP) of Bhiwandi and the surrounding notified area will be modified to delete the reservation for gardens on site number 47 and 52, a 30-metre wide DP road, and the no development and industrial zone status.

The notice added that the plot will be reserved for a metro car depot for the Thane -Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Badlapur line.

The notice invited suggestions and objections from the general public within one month, and appointed the joint director, town planning, Konkan division, to submit a report on the suggestions and objections received. After considering the report, the director will take the final decision on the modifications in the DP.

According to officials, this will be the second metro car depot after Aarey car shed, which will cater to metro services in Thane-Kalyan and Navi Mumbai belt. The Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro line will further connect Badlapur and assimilate with the Navi Mumbai metro network connecting to the airport in Navi Mumbai. Apart from the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan line, the metro line-4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavli also ends in Thane West.