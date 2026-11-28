HONG KONG: Just when the Christie’s 40 iconic watches sale in Hong Kong was getting to its most valuable lots, a young boy, no more than eight, entered the room. His parents let him raise the bidding paddle. Unlike the room full of stoic, adult buyers, the little boy didn’t hide his emotions. Rahul Kadakia, 52, Christie’s new APAC president

When outbidded, he pleaded with his “papa” to raise the padel for a higher amount. When denied, he would pout, and on winning jubilant celebrations followed.

“This is unprecedented,” said a Christie’s staffer.

Children are not allowed during auctions. But this little boy showed up at the important sale, commemorating Christie’s 40 years in Asia with a series of sales including wine, bags, art and watches. On offer were rare Patek Philippes, Rolexs and Cartiers worth several million dollars, and enthusiastic buyers bidding online, on phone and live, in rapid intervals.

Trust Rahul Kadakia, 52, Christie’s new APAC president and a star auctioneer, to turn the situation to his advantage. He acknowledged the little boy as a young collector and engaged him in small talk, which also entertained the room, while never losing sight of business at hand. “Auctioneering has a lot of theatrics,” said Kadakia. “But if you can’t read the room, can’t be vigilant and in control, you lose big money,” he adds.

At one point, when the child got upset at being outbid, Kadakia, a father of three, called him on stage. “We will sell this watch together,” he told him. A few higher bids later, Kadakia brought down the gavel and the kid shouted “sold” to a loud applause. “This has to be the most exciting auction of my life,” Kadakia announced.

Mumbai boy makes it big

His spontaneity won the day. “It’s the incredible city of Mumbai that has taught me to think on my feet,” he said. Born here, Kadakia was trained as a jeweller in his family’s showroom at Opera House, from the age of 16. Having lived around the world, Kadakia credits Mumbai for giving him the first taste of multiplicity; in culture, traditions and food, and how to cater to distinct tastes. “I think if you have lived in Mumbai, you can live anywhere in the world,” he added.

He would head to his family’s shop run by his uncles every day, right after college (Hassaram Rijhumal College of Commerce & Economics) and spend the rest of the day working there. He followed the routine until he turned 21, learning the intricacies of the business. He followed this up with a course in gemmology in Los Angeles, before earning a job at Christie’s jewellery department. He was picked out of 300 applicants.

His plan was to learn the tricks of the trade and return to his family business. But he never did, and instead became one of the most successful auctioneers for Christie’s. In his 30-year run, Kadakia has sold some of the most prestigious collectibles, ranging from jewellery, art, bags and watches, at record prices, subsequently playing a vital role in the growth of its APAC and international markets.

Christie’s started its Asia operations in Hong Kong, in 1986, with just two small auctions at a hotel. As business grew, they progressively moved to larger spaces around the city. Two years ago, the house moved into a 50,000-sq-ft space at one of the most enviable buildings in the world – the Henderson in Central Hong Kong -- designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects.

“We believe in the APAC region and are invested in it,” he said, adding that India “is a very, very important market for us”. “It’s the largest economy in the region, with a growing and evolving collector base that’s not just buying Indian art but also wines, jewellery, bags, watches and Western art,” he added.

The Indian clientele

Kadakia described them among the most passionate of his clients, many with multiple homes around the world and discerning taste. Indian art too is an important category for the auction house with frequent sales held in London and New York. At Hong Kong, their ongoing exhibition from the Dabriwala Foundation of the Arts, is their first-ever showing of modern Indian art there. “It tells you how much we value it, and we want to show it and take it to the world,” he added.

Just like in Indian modern art, the biggest draw for luxury sales in the secondary market next year will be rarity. In jewellery, coloured gemstones will continue to be in demand. But the most exciting will be the watch market. “All around the world, not just in Christie’s, watches are making five to six times their estimate, which will continue next year too,” he believes. Beyond internationally celebrated brands, contemporary, innovative makers such as Roger Dubuis will be in demand. “A big number of younger buyers, including Gen Z, are drawn to this category, which makes it very promising,” he added.