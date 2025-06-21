Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mumbai was ‘left to its fate’ by Congress-led govt: Shah

BySurendra P Gangan
Jun 21, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition for its criticism of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, and asked them what they did during their “double engine government” in the state and Mumbai, between 2004 and 2014.

MUMBAI: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah slammed the opposition for its criticism of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, and asked them what they did during their “double engine government” in the state and Mumbai, between 2004 and 2014. “Mumbai was left to its fate,” he declared.

Arrah, Bihar, India -May .24, 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public election rally for Lok Sabha election at Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium, Arrah in Bhojpur district, Bihar, India, Friday,24, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Arrah, Bihar, India -May .24, 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public election rally for Lok Sabha election at Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium, Arrah in Bhojpur district, Bihar, India, Friday,24, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Shah attended two functions in Mumbai on Friday. He was chief guest at a national conference to commemorate the International Year of Cooperatives. He then launched the centenary celebration of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) at the YB Chavan Centre.

While speaking at the MACCIA, Shah said that Mumbai was largely adrift under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), from 2004 to 2014. “I used to fear for the future of Mumbai when I saw the traffic, illegal slums and dilapidated buildings in the city. Since 2014, except for two and half years, Devendra Fadnavis has led the government in the state as CM and deputy CM in the Shinde government, and has brought tremendous development,” he remarked.

He added, “The Narendra Modi government gave 7 lakh crore for infrastructure development in Mumbai. The metro line, a whopping 337km, is being laid in the city with an investment of 1.5 lakh crore. We developed the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and have started the Versova-Virar sea link, and Virar-Alibag multi-modal corridor.”

Shah said the opposition has criticised the ruling alliance for its slum eradication effort. “I want to ask them what they did for Mumbai during their ten-year tenure, never mind their contribution to Maharashtra. Mumbai was left to its fate,” he said.

Shah said the opposition has criticised the ruling alliance for lower devolution of taxes to Maharashtra, but the data says otherwise. “During the 11 years of Modi rule, Maharashtra received 7.42 lakh crore through tax devolution, much higher than the 1.91 lakh crore given by the Congress-led government during 2004-2014,” he said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Mumbai was 'left to its fate' by Congress-led govt: Shah
