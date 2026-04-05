Mumbra will be renamed Mumbradevi, says Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane

MUMBAI: Fisheries Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Friday announced plans to rename the Muslim-dominated suburb of Mumbra in Thane district as ‘Mumbradevi,’ invoking the revered Hindu goddess considered the presiding deity of the Mumbra-Thane region and worshipped by local Koli and Agri communities. Nitesh Rane says Mumbra will be renamed Mumbradevi; Madrasas are breeding centres for terrorists

Addressing a Sakal Hindu Samaj-organised event marking the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbra, Rane said the renaming move would follow earlier changes such as Islampur being renamed Ishwarpur in Sangli district. He also made several inflammatory remarks. “Nobody can stop us from doing it. We will not sit quietly till we hoist the saffron flag on every home in Mumbra,” he said.

He also linked the move to a broader political agenda, stating that the anti-conversion law passed by the state legislature last month was “the first step,” and indicated that the next stage would involve action against madrasas in the state. Rane alleged that madrasas were “breeding centres for terrorists and jihadis” and called for their closure, while also targeting some Muslim leaders over remarks about “turning Mumbra green” during recent local body polls.

The demand to rename Mumbra was earlier raised by Jain Muni Nileshchandra, the man who led the protests against the BMC’s decision to shut pigeon-feeding sites in Mumbai. He spoke at the same event. The name Mumbra is historically associated with the Mumbra Devi Temple, an ancient Hindu temple located atop Parsik Hill in Mumbra. It is situated approximately 210 meters above sea level, and the temple attracts devotees from across the city.

In September last year, unidentified persons had pasted stickers bearing the proposed new name on railway station signboards. The proposed renaming by the ruling Mahayuti alliance is being viewed in political circles as an attempt to reinforce a ‘bhagwa’ (saffron) identity in the town.

Reacting to the announcement by Nitesh Rane, Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Abu Asim Azmi said he challenges the BJP leader to substantiate his claims that madrasas promote anti-national sentiments among children.

‘The BJP leader is not speaking about the alleged hatred between Hindus and Muslims taught in Shishu Mandirs run by the RSS, but is instead spreading falsehoods about madrasas. I challenge him to install CCTV cameras in madrasas or appoint his representatives there and prove if any institution is teaching anti-national values. Islam does not preach hatred; it promotes brotherhood and care for neighbours. He is targeting Muslims for political gain and to create a false narrative about the community,’ Azmi said.

On the proposal to rename Mumbra, he added, ‘In the AI era, ruling parties are focused on changing the names of cities. It is easy to change names, but far more difficult to build new, liveable cities.

Meanwhile, a separate controversy erupted after Muni likened Rane to Shivaji Maharaj, even suggesting he could become the next chief minister. The comparison drew criticism from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who objected to equating contemporary political figures with the Maratha ruler.