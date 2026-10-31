Panic among MPSC aspirants as technical glitch on portal flags eligible candidates as ineligible

MUMBAI: Eligible candidates applying for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) examination are being prevented from submitting their applications after a technical glitch on the commission’s online portal wrongly flags them as ‘Non-Eligible’. With the November 7 application deadline approaching, aspirants said they have been struggling to complete the process for the past week, with no resolution in sight.

Several candidates said the portal was displaying an incorrect eligibility status despite them fulfilling the prescribed criteria for the examination. The error is preventing them from proceeding with their applications, leaving them worried that they could lose the opportunity to appear for the examination because of a technical problem beyond their control.

Aspirants said they have been repeatedly contacting the MPSC call centre over the past week, but have received no concrete solution. According to them, call centre staff have been assuring them that the issue would be resolved by the end of the day, but the problem persists.

“We have been trying to fill out the application for the past several days, but the portal is showing us as Non-Eligible even though we meet all the required conditions. Every time we contact the call centre, we are told that the issue will be resolved soon. But there has been no improvement so far,” said a candidate.

Another aspirant said the commission must act immediately as the November 7 deadline leaves candidates with little time to complete their applications once the technical issue is resolved.

“If the technical problem continues, many eligible candidates may not be able to submit their applications. The commission should resolve the issue immediately and extend the deadline if required,” the candidate said.

When contacted, a senior MPSC officer, who did not wish to be named, said he had not received any complaint about the issue but would look into it.

“I haven’t received any complaint in this regard, but I will verify the facts and act accordingly. I will ensure a seamless application process for everyone,” the officer said.

Candidates have urged the commission to rectify the incorrect eligibility status and resolve the portal issues without further delay. They have also sought an extension of the application deadline to ensure that eligible aspirants are not denied the chance to appear for the examination because of technical glitches.