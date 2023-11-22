close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Pothole claims pillion rider

Pothole claims pillion rider

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 09:42 AM IST

A woman died after falling off a motorcycle due to a pothole on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The police have booked the bridge maintenance company.

On October 14, a 27-year-old woman who was driving pillion with her brother-in-law, fell off a running motorcycle after it hit a pothole near Versova bridge, in Naigaon, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The deceased, Pooja Gupta, crashed head down on the road. She and her brother-in-law Deepak, a technician working in Film City, were headed for Waliv, Vasai.

Deepak told the police that his vehicle hit the pothole as he could not see the road properly due to absence of streetlights. Soon after the crash, he rushed Pooja to the hospital in an autorickshaw, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on Deepak’s complaint, the Naigaon police have booked the owner of the company in-charge of the maintenance and repair work of the Versova bridge. No arrests have been made yet.

