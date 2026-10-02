'99% stakeholder not a beneficiary?': HC questions cops over not booking NCP MP Parth Pawar in land deal case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra police over its decision not to name Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar as an accused in the controversial Pune land deal case despite the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader holding a 99% stake in the company that bought a government land parcel in the upscale Mundhwa area at a heavily discounted price. NCP Rajya Sabha candidate Parth Pawar at Vidhan Bhavan to file his Nomination. (HT Photo)

Addressing Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Sadanand Date orally, a single-judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar said, “Your stand as investigating officer is that the person who is having 99% shareholding is not responsible, and the one who is accused is the person having 1% shareholding. Is the person who is having 99% share, Parth Pawar, not a beneficiary of this transaction?”

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A ‘highly influential person’ The court posed this question to Date while granting pre-arrest bail to Pune tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, who was named an accused in the case for allegedly misusing his official position to facilitate the controversial transaction. Yewale has denied any role in the transaction and claimed he was falsely implicated.

The 1% shareholder the court referred to is Digvijay Patil, one of the prime accused in the case and a partner at Amadea Enterprises LLP, a Pune-based firm at the centre of the controversy. Parth Pawar, son of deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, owns 99% of the firm, but was omitted from the FIR.