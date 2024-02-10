Sena factions trade accusations over Ghosalkar’s murder

Mumbai: A day after the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, warring factions of the party wasted no time in trading allegations against each other over the opposition’s proximity with the accused, Mauris Noronha. HT Image

After Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted a picture of chief minister Eknath Shinde with Noronha on X Thursday late evening, Sena minister Uday Samant alleged that the murder was the result of a gang war, and that in the past the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ encouraged Mauris by publicising his social activities.

The Thackeray faction demanded removal of the CM and imposing presidential rule in the state, over failing law and order situation. Raut claimed Noronha, who shot Ghosalkar, met Shinde four days ago at Varsha, the CM’s official residence, when he was invited to join the party. Varsha has become the hub for goons, said Raut.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah are the culprits of Maharashtra as they imposed this government on the state and are responsible for mafia raj. Leaders of ruling parties are firing in police stations and criminals are killing young politicians. Criminals are also taking pictures with the CM and his son,” said Raut.

Samant countered this saying it was wrong to link the CM with the accused and that Abhishek was forced to patch up with Noronha. “Abhishek went to Noronha’s office on Thursday evening. Who did Abhishek meet in the afternoon and who asked him to sort out the difference with Noronha,” asked Samant. “Yesterday’s murder was the result of gang war in Thackeray faction.”

Since last week’s firing at a police station in Ulhasnagar by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad the Thackeray faction and the ruling party have been trading accusations against each other.