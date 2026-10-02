SIT to investigate Pradeep Purnekar murder case

THANE: The Thane police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, even as six people, including two women, have been detained for questioning, police officers aware of the developments said. Vijeta Purnekar, widow of the deceased Pradeep Punekar, grieves at their home in Thane, holding a photograph of her husband, who was shot dead. (Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times)

The SIT will be headed by deputy commissioner of police Amarsinh Jadhav and comprise two assistant commissioners of police, an inspector and a sub-inspector, said Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare.

The police also questioned Shiv Sena corporator and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, on Thursday, after Purnekar’s son, Ram, alleged that they were behind his father’s murder due to a political rivalry.

When contacted, Meenakshi denied the allegations. “I am not in the city and have neither visited the police nor received any notice to record my statement. The allegations levelled against me and my husband by the Purnekar family are baseless and have been made in haste. If they have any evidence, they should provide it before making such allegations,” she said.

Pradeep Purnekar, a vibhag pramukh (division head) of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was shot and stabbed to death inside his office in the Manpada area of Thane on September 29. Five people have been booked so far—Papya Shinde, Santosh Kanaujiya, Nitesh Pawar, Nikhil Yadav, and one unidentified person.

On Thursday, police said that six other people, including two women, have been detained for questioning. Four of the five men booked in the case are still absconding, although the police have seized two two-wheelers used by the assailants to flee after the attack.

Only one arrest has been made so far—Prakash alias Papya Shinde, a former aide and close friend of Purnekar. According to police, Papya was present in Purnekar’s office when the attack took place and took the injured leader to hospital. Investigators, however, suspected his involvement after finding that he was unhurt despite four to five rounds being fired. Ram has also alleged that Papya conducted a recce of his father’s office a day before the attack.

Santosh Shirke, a supporter of Purnekar, said Papya was Purnekar’s childhood friend and had been like a family member to the Purnekars. “He, however, joined the rival Meenakshi Shinde group before the TMC elections held in January this year,” Shirke said.

In a letter submitted to the crime branch on Wednesday, Ram also alleged that a woman who was present at the crime scene could have played a role in the killing and sought an inquiry into her possible involvement. It isn’t clear if the woman is among the two detained by the police for questioning.

Ram further alleged that two of the suspected assailants, Santosh Kanojia and Nitesh Pawar, had visited the locality for four days before the attack to play cards.

Uddhav meets Purnekar family

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met the Purnekar family in Thane on Thursday and assured them of the party’s support, according to people familiar with the matter.

During the meeting, Purnekar’s family members told Thackeray that the timely filing of the charge sheet would be crucial in ensuring justice. They also sought his support in ensuring that those responsible for the murder are brought to justice, the people said.

Thackeray assured the Purnekars that his family and the Shiv Sena (UBT) would stand firmly with them in their fight for justice. “We will not rest until the killers and masterminds behind the murder are punished,” he said.

Earlier, during a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) vibhag pramukhs (divisional chiefs) on Wednesday evening, Thackeray indicated that the party would adopt an aggressive approach regarding the case. He asked local leaders and party workers in Thane to stand firmly with the Purnekar family and oppose any pressure from the rival Shiv Sena camp led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“Pressurising local leaders, threatening them, and this murder are oppression tactics going on in Thane. How long will their oppression continue? We have to respond,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray’s remarks appeared to be aimed at reassuring local party workers and signalling that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would raise the issue forcefully.