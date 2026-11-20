MUMBAI: At a meeting called by the chief minister on Thursday, in-principle clearance was given to an MMRDA project—the Integrated Road Tunnel System (also called Patal Lok), with one tunnel connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and the second connecting Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the Eastern Express Highway. The approval was given after MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee gave a detailed presentation to Fadnavis.

The genesis of the project, which will cost the exchequer ₹70,000 crore, lies in the state’s worry that the congestion in BKC will become worse once the bullet train becomes operational. The state had appointed a committee of IAS officers and transport experts, who suggested that a tunnel could be one solution, as there was little space for road-widening.

The Integrated Road Tunnel System, approximately 31 kilometres in length, will connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the bullet train station at BKC, Dharavi, Mumbai Airport, the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway through dedicated entry and exit routes. The government claims that it will significantly improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

At the meeting, Fadnavis also approved the revised alignment of the Bhayandar/Uttan-Virar route which is being built to connect Mumbai and Vadhavan. The Dahisar-Bhayander stretch is being built by the BMC and the next stretch to Virar will be done by MMRDA.

MMRDA sources said that in 2025, the state had approved a four-plus-four-lane sea link with two emergency lanes at a cost of ₹58,754 crore. The project was designed as a 55.12-km road, with a 24.35-km main sea link and 30.77 km of connecting roads at Uttan, Vasai and Virar. MMRDA has now planned a coastal road, which will have three-plus-three lanes and two for emergencies. The old alignment had three interchanges and the new one will have five. It will also be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The cost will come down to ₹38,000 crore, including the land acquisition cost.

The routes are expected to strengthen connectivity with the proposed ring road network across MMR and play a crucial role in reducing travel time within Mumbai. MMRDA officials said that the new alignment of Uttan-Virar would also have two tunnels.