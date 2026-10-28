Zeeshan Siddique appointed NCP's Mumbai unit chief, youngest leader to hold post

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has appointed Zeeshan Siddique as the new president of its Mumbai unit. The 33-year-old is the youngest leader to hold the key NCP post, party insiders said. The letter of his appointment was issued by the party president. Zeeshan is an MLC and son of slain NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra on October 12, 2024. (HT)

Siddique is considered close to Parth Pawar, NCP Rajya Sabha MP and the elder son of party president Sunetra Pawar.

He is the son of former minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12, 2024 outside Zeeshan's party office in Bandra.

His appointment marks his second significant political milestone in just five months. After a two-year hiatus following his defeat in the November 2024 assembly elections from the Bandra East constituency, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in May, 2026.

“The party leadership is considering a rejig of the Mumbai unit and was seriously considering Siddique's name for the position. He is being seen by the party leadership as a young face who could help the NCP connect with the city’s younger generation," said a NCP leader.

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Siddique was elected as the youngest MLA from Mumbai in the 2019 state assembly elections. He also served as president of the Mumbai Youth Congress for three years before being removed from the post after his late father and former Congress minister Baba Siddique joined the NCP in 2024.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Zeeshan joined the NCP ahead of the assembly elections that year. However, he failed to retain his Bandra East seat.