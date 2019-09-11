New dawn in healthcare: ‘mHospitals’ app launched in 3 countries

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:04 IST

Prayagraj-headquartered Vinoba Bhave Research Institute (VBRI) launched its unique and long-awaited virtual hospitals platform— mHospitals – simultaneously from India, Sweden and China on Wednesday. The app, which will be available for download in four-five days from the Google Playstore, is in the sixth and final phase of field trials.

This cardiac healthcare platform promises free consultancy and treatment by experts to the common man, as also paid surgeries to international standards, across India.

At a later stage, cancer care will also be added to mHospitals’ list of services.

Through advanced technologies like cloud medicine, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, mHospitals will provide the best quality of cardiac care to patients along with the ultimate level of convenience, said VBRI Managing Director Ashutosh Tiwari, while speaking from China at the launch event.

“By using mHospitals app and registering on it for free, patients will be able to access secure cardiac care right in their houses without having to travel an inch. The product is set to bring a new dawn in the world of healthcare,” he said.

He said that detailed information could also be had from its website—www.mhospitals.com.

At VBRI’s office in China, Prayagraj-born Prof Tiwari was present along with Dr Yueqing Gu, Dr Daren Liu, Prof Lan Zhu, Qiong Wang and other Chinese scientists and technocrats.

“It is our sincere hope that our attempt to amalgamate cloud medicine, IoT (Internet of Things), machine learning and AI and further connect it to smart healthcare wearable devices in the future will remove barriers like time and distance from the world of cardiac healthcare,” he said.

mHospitals director Yogesh Shukla and a noted Mumbai-based heart surgeon, who was present in Prayagraj said, “The platform has gone through an extensive range of field trials and the results have been successful. So far, we have provided consultancy to patients and also started performing surgeries. With the wide network of world-class doctors and specialists, after the completion of field trials, mHospitals will surely be ready to provide extensive cardiac care to patients. Now in this 6th stage of field trial, we are targeting to provide cardiac consultancy to 500 patients in the upcoming 90 days. We will not attend any medical emergency at this stage.”

He said the process of entering into MoUs with private hospitals around the country was on, where patients needing surgeries and other medical procedures, will be able to get them as per international standards from the panel of mHospitals doctors. “After cardiac care, we plan to add cancer treatment to our range of services followed by other ailments,” he added.

VBRI director (IT) Pavan Pandey attended the ceremony from VBRI Innovation Centre, New Delhi, with other scientists and engineers besides Dr Anshuman Mishra, Deputy Director (R&I), VBRI, Dr Mikael Syväjärvi, and a group of Swedish scientists, engineers, and technocrats joined in from Sweden.

Photo Caption: Dr Yogesh Shukla, Director, mHospitals during the launch in Prayagraj. (HT)

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:04 IST