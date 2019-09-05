Noida authority develops 10 artificial ponds for idol immersion

noida

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:11 IST

The Noida authority said it has developed 10 artificial ponds where devotees can immerse idols after the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The move is in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order that prohibits the dumping of idols and other waste in rivers, including the Yamuna and Hindon, that flows through Noida and Greater Noida.

“We have decided to develop 10 artificial ponds, where devotees can immerse idols and perform rituals. These ponds will have adequate water for performing rituals. They will help stop pollutants from reaching the Hindon and Yamuna,” SC Mishra, project engineer, Noida authority, said.

Officials said the artificial ponds are created by digging a pit of about three-foot deep and then covering the base and the sides with polythene. This is to ensure that the water and pollutants do not seep into the ground. Once the rituals are over, the immersion debris and puja leftovers are segregated and taken to the landfill for treatment and disposal.

To bring down post immersion pollution in the Yamuna, a National Green Tribunal appointed committee had on January 29, 2019, directed authorities in the National Capital Region to explore the possibility of creating artificial ponds and pits in various localities. On September 15, 2015, the National Green Tribunal had prohibited the immersion of idols, made from polluting (non-biodegradable) material such as quick setting gypsum plaster (Plaster of Paris) or plastic, in the Yamuna.

The authority has developed ponds in the Women Park in Harola in Sector 5, behind Spice Mall in Sector 25A, Ramlila Ground in Sector 46, C-57 plot in Sector 62, Block A commercial plot in Sector 71, Tikona Park behind Homes 121 in Sector 121, behind Hyde Park in Sector 78, on the green belt in Sector 117 and between Sector 119 and FNG stretch, and a vacant plot in Sector 105.

The authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari had directed the staff to ready these artificial plots by 10am on September 5. However, the staff are still working on these ponds.

“We hope that all ponds are ready for use by September 6. These ponds will also be used for idol immersion after Durga Puja festivities festival. We have appealed to general public not to use the rivers Hindon and Yamuna,” a Noida authority official said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:02 IST