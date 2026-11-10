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55-year-old farmer found dead with injuries in field near Jewar

Greater Noida: A 55-year-old farmer was found dead in his agricultural field in a village in Rabupura area near Jewar, on Sunday morning, with injuries on his head and neck, police officials said on Monday

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 07:45:40 IST
By Asmita Seth
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Greater Noida: A 55-year-old farmer was found dead in his agricultural field in a village in Rabupura area near Jewar, on Sunday morning, with injuries on his head and neck, police officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night but the family reported about it on Sunday morning after the man was found lying in the field. (Representational image)
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night but the family reported about it on Sunday morning after the man was found lying in the field. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Ismail, a resident of Mehdipur Bangar village, they added.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night butthe familyreported about it on Sunday morning after the man was found lying in the field. The family told officials that Ismail had left his house on Saturday night to collect harvested paddy crops but did not return.

Senior police officers visited the spot, and a forensic team examined the scene. The inquest proceedings were completed and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, said officials.

“It is a case of brutal murder, with sharp-weapon injuries to the head and neck. The family was distraught and could not tell us much. It is unclear at this stage why the murder took place or who was involved,” said Shyambabu Shukla, station house officer (SHO) of Rabupura police station.

“Our investigation is underway. We have formed teams to identify and apprehend the suspects,” the SHO added.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (related to murder) of the BNS and further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

The victim is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter.

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