After Jewar, Dadri MLA intervenes to resolve power-related grievances

In the wake of rising number of power-related grievances and instances of power outages in Greater Noida amid the scorching weather conditions, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar has intervened on behalf of residents to improve the power supply situation, people close to the MLA said.

Nagar has taken up the grievances with the power distribution company, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), and urged the discom to take up necessary steps to fix the issues.

NPCL officials said the MLA has sought a power infra audit of residential societies and suggested to the discom to convert all single point connections to multipoint ones.

In a single-point connection, the provider sets up a single connection for the entire residential society. The developer distributes the power internally through prepaid meters. The prices are generally inflated as the developer also adds the cost of supply in common areas to the rates.

In multipoint connections, each individual household will have a separate meter and will be billed only for the power that they consume.

“We have discussed grievances of power consumers with the discom and directed officials to conduct an audit of residential societies, to determine which projects are having poor power infrastructure. Instructions have also been issued to consider changing single-point connections to multipoint, in order to end the monopoly of builders,” said Nagar.

“Important points with regards to issues being faced by power consumers in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West were discussed and necessary directions have been issued to the discom to ensure uninterrupted power supply across Greater Noida,” he said.

Officials of NPCL said they are working on ending the power issues being faced in Greater Noida.

“The discom has been told to escalate door-to-door surveys and change the single point power connections to multipoint as per the directions of Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC). This will lead to all flat owners coming under the purview of NPCL,” Manoj Jha, head, public relations, NPCL, said.

“We have also been asked to conduct audit of the residential societies to determine the condition of power infrastructure and apprise the builder of the necessary replacement of power infrastructure through the respective AOA/RWA. Subsequently, we have also been asked to make these reports public to ensure transparency,” said Jha.

As per the NPCL, the frequent outages in high-rises of Greater Noida West were due to poor electricity infrastructure at the builder’s end. NPCL said that there were no issues in its network and that the discom could not be blamed for the poor internal power infrastructure.