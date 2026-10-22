Document listing 200 trees for felling in Noida raises concerns

A forest department document listing 200 trees for felling and another 331 for transplantation at Noida’s Sector 91 Biodiversity Park reportedly linked to a proposed deer park has raised questions over the environmental safeguards being followed during development work in an existing green space. The document contains species-wise details and measurements of trees covered under the felling. (HT PHOTO)

The move has brought the management of the city’s green spaces under scrutiny when Noida is grappling with deteriorating air quality ahead of winter. It has prompted questions about the need to remove established trees within a biodiversity park and the measures being taken to minimise ecological damage.

The document contains species-wise details and measurements of trees covered under the felling and transplantation exercise.

Forest department officials said that the department had granted permission for tree felling but was examining allegations that the work may have exceeded the approved limits.

Divisional forest officer Rajni Kant said a request for tree felling was received in connection with a government project, and the department issued the necessary permissions. “Following a complaint alleging that some trees may have been felled beyond the scope of the permission granted, we are getting the matter investigated. If any violation is found, action will be taken as per the rules.”

The deteriorating air quality ahead of winter has brought renewed attention to the protection of urban green spaces. Tree transplantation is among the measures used to retain vegetation during development. The survival of transplanted trees depends on the method used, subsequent maintenance and monitoring.

Environmental activist Vikrant Tongad is among those who have raised concerns over the tree felling and sought clarity from the forest and horticulture departments on the permissions granted for the work and the measures being taken to safeguard the existing green cover. He said the authorities should make details of the proposed work and the steps being taken to protect the park’s trees public.

“The authorities need to make the details of the project and the permissions obtained for tree felling public. When Noida is struggling with air pollution, the removal of trees from an established green space raises environmental concerns,” Tongad said.

Tongad said he contacted forest department and horticulture department to seek information about the work. He added that a formal complaint was being prepared for submission.