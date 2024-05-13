Environment activists oppose concretisation around Greater Noida pond

GREATER NOIDA: Environment lovers and activists are resenting the Greater Noida authority’s ongoing concretisation of surrounding areas of a 25-acre water body in Bhola Rawal area, and have urged the authority to stop the work and free up the space. The ongoing work allegedly flouts the government order and the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines besides it’s viewed to be “damaging” the water body. (HT Photo)

According to environmental experts, the move flouts the government order, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, as well as the authorities concerned are engaging in “damaging” the water body by concretising its banks which is reducing the pond area.

The authorities, in the name of cleaning and renovation of the pond, have taken up this concretisation work around the waterbody, alleged environment lawyer Akash Vashishtha.

“There is a government order of March 2018, that is already in place as per which, and one of the components of the order issued states that no concretisation is permitted on the catchment of a waterbody. No interlocking tiles are permitted even if the work is carried out, and this is to ensure that the water infiltration and circulation process is not hindered,” he pointed out.

A section of environment activists is also opposing the ongoing work as they believe that it is posing a threat to the environment.

“The water bodies in the area have already been reeling under encroachments and now, these works have been commenced to concretise the surrounding of the pond located here in Greater Noida,” said a local environment activist requesting anonymity.

The activity is rather reducing the area of the waterbody, said another environment activist Abhisht Gupta, who added: “Local vendors or others may also encroach upon this cemented place later to put up their kiosks.”

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), meanwhile, clarified that the work is being carried out due to security concerns and on the request of local residents.

“There is an ancient temple nearby and villagers in large numbers gather in the area who come to visit the temple. Locals in the area had requested that due to visitors thronging the place, there is a risk of slipping into the pond in the absence of a secure boundary,” said senior manager (projects) (GNIDA) Rajesh Kumar.

Moreover, rainfall leads to cutting of the boundaries of the ponds as the mud tends to cave in and therefore, the works were initiated, he said, adding: “This is being done for public welfare and being carried out in the supervision of the senior officials.”

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently directed the Noida Industrial Development Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to remove concretisation that has come up at roadsides and road berms, in their respective jurisdictions within Noida and Greater Noida.

The order had come after the Central Pollution Control Board stated that the activity was “posing a threat” to the environment, HT had reported on Tuesday.