Ghaziabad: Bad roads in Kaushambi, Maharajpur border await revamp

Ghaziabad: Residents and commuters using the Dr Burman Marg and the internal roads in Kaushambi are putting up with commuting issues, as road conditions have deteriorated and become pothole-ridden since the monsoon season. The Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials clarified that the upgrade of roads is pending under the Chief Minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development (CM-Grid) scheme that involves redevelopment of roads that are 10 metres or more in width, along with development of pathways for pedestrians, modernised street lighting, and plantation. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The internal roads of Kaushambi and Dr Burman Marg have become potholed and are yet to be repaired since the end of the monsoon season. The potholes are 2-2.5 inches deep, and roads deteriorated during the monsoon. Some patchwork that was done has created uneven conditions. All this slows down vehicles’ speed and potholes pose another set of risks,” said VK Mittal, former president of Kaushambi Apartments RWA.

Some daily commuters have started preferring alternatives to reach Delhi.

“Dr Burman Marg is potholed, and there are traffic snarls due to vehicles’ slow speed. So, we travel to Delhi taking the National Highway – 9. We have stopped using the Kaushambi-Anand Vihar Border road. Many times, police also erect barricades for checking which further slows down the vehicular movement. Thus, it is better to use NH-9,” said Kuldeep Saxena, a daily commuter from Indirapuram.

Dr Burman Marg is a major four-lane road that connects Dabur Crossing to Delhi’s Anand Vihar Border near Kaushambi ISBT and acts as a gateway to UP from Delhi. The border is popularly known as the Maharajpur border.

The Kaushambi Township is located right opposite the Kaushambi ISBT, adjacent to the border.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials clarified that the upgrade of roads is pending under the Chief Minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development (CM-Grid) scheme that involves redevelopment of roads that are 10 metres or more in width, along with development of pathways for pedestrians, modernised street lighting, and plantation.

Officials, however, said that they have floated a tender, inviting bids for the road repairs, and about 2.5km of the Dr Burman Marg, and also of the internal roads in Kaushambi will be taken up under the CM Grid project.

“Dr Burman Marg and the internal roads of Kaushambi will be taken up for major revamp under the CM Grid project, and it is estimated to cost about ₹90 crore. We have floated a tender and expect bids within the next 10-15 days. The road conditions deteriorated during the heavy rainfall in the monsoon season,” said corporation’s chief engineer NK Chaudhary.

“About 2.5km of internal roads in Kaushambi, and about 2.5km of Dr Burman Marg are proposed for redevelopment under the CM Grid project. Under the same project, about 1.5km of Mohan Nagar to IAF, Hindon Road, and 1km of Nag Dwar to the Hindon elevated road are being developed. More than 50% work is already complete. The ongoing works on these two roads are expected to cost about ₹40 crore,” said an officer from the corporation’s engineering department.